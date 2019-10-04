Save nearly 30% on GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug at $32

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug for $32.20 shipped. Also at Home Depot for $1 more. Normally selling for around $45, like you’ll find at Lowe’s right now, that’s good for a 29% discount and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year. With a weather-proof casing, GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug is perfect for automating Halloween decorations and more as we head into the winter holiday season. It integrates with a variety of Z-Wave systems, making this a super flexible option for expanding a wide range of smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 465 customers. More below.

If Z-Wave Plus compatibility isn’t a must, TECKIN’s highly-rated outdoor smart plug is a solid alternative, which notably features a two-outlet design. It works with Alexa and Assistant over Wi-Fi, and enters at $24 when you clip the on-page coupon.

For more ways to kickstart your Z-Wave setup, we’re also still seeing Yale’s Push Button Deadbolt at $82, as well as Samsung’s SmartThings Hub at a new all-time low of $55.50.

GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Wirelessly schedule and control your home’s outdoor lighting and appliances, including seasonal and landscape lighting, fountains and pumps, from anywhere, at any time. Features one Z-Wave enabled outlet with integrated outlet cover that protects module from dirt and debris when not in use.

