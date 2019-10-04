Fix iPhones + MacBooks with TEKTON’s 27-pc. Precision Kit: $6.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the TEKTON 27-piece Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for $6.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This kit is ready to help you carry out repairs on iPhones, MacBooks, and plenty of other electronics. The driver sports a free-spinning end that makes it simpler to loosen or tighten screws while constantly applying pressure. It comes in a compact carrying case that is backpack-ready. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those who’ve worked on electronics before know that tiny screws and parts are extremely easy to lose track of. Apply today’s savings towards this $6 silicone repair mat to help keep things organized. It features a built-in ruler, 8 large notches, and 124 divots that are perfect for keeping screws from rolling away.

TEKTON 27-pc. Precision Kit features:

Specifically designed for repairing mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses

Includes pentalobe bits for iPhone and MacBook

Precision driver has a free-spinning endcap that allows constant finger pressure to be applied while turning

Spudger lets you safely pry open housings without damage

