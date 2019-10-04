Add this 3-piece T-Fal Fry Pan Set to your arsenal for $14 (Reg. $30+)

Macy’s is now offering the 3-piece T-Fal Fry Pan Set for $13.99 with free shipping in orders over $49. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly as much as $45 at Macy’s, very similar sets fetch around $30 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This set includes 8, 9.5 and 12-inch skillets, perfect for eggs, stir fry and more. They are all oven-safe at up to 350-degrees and include a limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There aren’t very many single frying pans for less than $14, never mind a 3-piece set. But if you’re just looking for an extra pan for side dishes and the like, you might be able to get away with the Lodge LMS3 Miniature Skillet. It is an Amazon best-seller, carries a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 customers and goes for just $5 Prime shipped. Clearly, it has a much smaller capacity than even the smallest pan in today’s featured deal, but if that’s all you need, you can’t go wrong with Lodge’s cast iron solutions.

T-Fal Fry Pan Set:

From eggs for one to stir fry for the family, this 3-piece skillet set from T-fal gives you the versatility you want and the performance you need. The skillets feature even-heating bases that help you avoid hot spots plus non-stick performance for easy cooking and cleanup.

