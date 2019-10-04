Timex’s Fall Sale cuts 20% off popular styles for autumn + free shipping

Timex’s Fall Sale offers 20% off select styles with code AUTUMN20 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Expedition Field Watch is currently on sale for $76 and originally was priced at $95. This watch would be a wonderful option for everyday wear. It also features water-resistant material up to 30 meters. The watch includes a convenient light up face so you can see clearly in low light. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Amazon offers the Fossil Men’s Gen 3 Explorist Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Silver and Brown for $159 shipped.

