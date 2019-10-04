Try Android with BLU’s iPhone-inspired Unlocked Smartphone: $100 (Amazon low)

BLU Products via Amazon is offering its VIVO XL4 32GB Unlocked Smartphone for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current carry or to simply wanting to take Android for a spin, there’s no arguing this is an inexpensive way to get the job done. It strongly mimics the iconic iPhone X’s design, yielding a high-end look for a fraction of the price. A built-in microSD card slot ensures that storage expansion is easily achievable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If 32GB of storage seems too small for your needs, grab Samsung’s 128GB microSD Card for $20. It sports up 100MB/s performance, yielding plenty of speed to run Android apps, snap photos, and record video. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

BLU VIVO XL4 Unlocked Smartphone features:

6.2” HD+ 19: 9 All Screen Design with Curved Glass Display

Dual A.I Camera’s: 13MP + 2MP with flash, and Front Camera: 13MP with flash

Fully charges in less than 2.5 hours

32GB Internal Memory 3GB RAM Micro SD up to 128GB; 2.0GHz Octa core Mediatek Helio P22 + AI Processor

