Easily tackle projects with DEWALT’s 34-pc. Bit Set at $16 (Save 20%)

- Oct. 5th 2019 10:47 am ET

$16
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Impact Ready 34-piece Bit Set (DW2153) for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. With a black oxide powder coat finish this set aims to offer improved durability. An included storage case protects bits while also keeping them organized and easy to carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget that we’ve unraveled deals on Makita tools, bit sets, and even a Hitachi combo.

For those with plenty of bits at home, have a look a Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set. It features a low-profile ratchet driver that fits well in tight spaces. A 16-tooth ratcheting system delivers ‘smooth and reversible fastening and unfastening operation’. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

DEWALT 34-pc. Bit Set features:

  • Includes Best In Class most common Impact Driver Accessories
  • Black oxide powder coat finish
  • Ideal for any Applications where Impact Drivers are used
  • Comes with a storage case for easy storage and portability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$16

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author