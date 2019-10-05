Easily tackle projects with DEWALT’s 34-pc. Bit Set at $16 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Impact Ready 34-piece Bit Set (DW2153) for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. With a black oxide powder coat finish this set aims to offer improved durability. An included storage case protects bits while also keeping them organized and easy to carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget that we’ve unraveled deals on Makita tools, bit sets, and even a Hitachi combo.

For those with plenty of bits at home, have a look a Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set. It features a low-profile ratchet driver that fits well in tight spaces. A 16-tooth ratcheting system delivers ‘smooth and reversible fastening and unfastening operation’. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

DEWALT 34-pc. Bit Set features:

Includes Best In Class most common Impact Driver Accessories

Black oxide powder coat finish

Ideal for any Applications where Impact Drivers are used

Comes with a storage case for easy storage and portability

