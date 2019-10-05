This laser range finder can see up to 450 yards: $58.50 today only (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Halo Laser Range Finder with 6X Magnification for $58.50 shipped. This is down from its $80 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in all of 2019. Whether you’re a hunter or just an outdoorsman, this is a must-have accessory in anyone’s toolkit. With the ability to spot animals or items at up to 450 yards away, this range finder also sports Angle Intelligence Technology making it the perfect rangefinder for bow hunting. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just wanting to spot far-off items? Aurosports 10×25 Folding High Powered Binoculars are just $23.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, they won’t help you spot something that’s 450 yards away, nor is there “Angle Intelligence Technology”. However, if you’re at a concert, or just on a boat wanting to see the shore, they’ll get the job done great.

Halo Laser Range Finder features:

450 Yard Laser Range Finder with 6X Magnification

Scan mode allows you to range multiple targets at different yardages with only one click of the button

450 yard reflective range; Lightweight with adjustable eye piece for focus

Accuracy: +/- 1 yard | Offers distance in both yards or meters

