Snag Hitachi’s 2-Tool Combo Kit at its best price of the year: $129 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Hitachi 18V 2-Tool Kit (KC18DGLS) for $129 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked all year. This kit includes a hammer drill, impact driver, and two batteries. Buyers will also gain a charger, Phillips bit, and carrying bag. The tools are covered for a lifetime and each battery features a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Those interested in a larger set should have a look at the Makita 5-tool kit we spotted yesterday.

Be ready for most projects when you pick up a large variety of bits. I’ve owned Makita’s 50-piece Impact-X Set for quite some time now and haven’t been disappointed. This set is down to $20 and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 200 Amazon shoppers.

Hitachi 18V 2-Tool Kit features:

Kit includes DV18DGL 18V hammer drill that boasts 487-in/lbs of torque and up to 1,400 RPM and 19,600 BPM to handle tough jobs

Kit includes the WH18DGL 18V Lithium Ion Impact Driver that delivers 1,280-in/lbs of driving torque for heavier applications

Powered by Lithium Ion battery technology for fade-free power, less weight and 3X the total battery life of traditional NiCD batteries

Kit also includes the UC18YKSL quick charger, double sided Phillips #2 Driver bit and carrying bag

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!