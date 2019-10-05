Snag Hitachi’s 2-Tool Combo Kit at its best price of the year: $129 at Amazon

- Oct. 5th 2019 10:08 am ET

$129
0

Amazon is offering the Hitachi 18V 2-Tool Kit (KC18DGLS) for $129 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked all year. This kit includes a hammer drill, impact driver, and two batteries. Buyers will also gain a charger, Phillips bit, and carrying bag. The tools are covered for a lifetime and each battery features a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Those interested in a larger set should have a look at the Makita 5-tool kit we spotted yesterday.

Be ready for most projects when you pick up a large variety of bits. I’ve owned Makita’s 50-piece Impact-X Set for quite some time now and haven’t been disappointed. This set is down to $20 and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 200 Amazon shoppers.

Hitachi 18V 2-Tool Kit features:

  • Kit includes DV18DGL 18V hammer drill that boasts 487-in/lbs of torque and up to 1,400 RPM and 19,600 BPM to handle tough jobs
  • Kit includes the WH18DGL 18V Lithium Ion Impact Driver that delivers 1,280-in/lbs of driving torque for heavier applications
  • Powered by Lithium Ion battery technology for fade-free power, less weight and 3X the total battery life of traditional NiCD batteries
  • Kit also includes the UC18YKSL quick charger, double sided Phillips #2 Driver bit and carrying bag

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$129

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Hitachi

About the Author