Right Rice’s made from vegetable rice products are 25% off at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RightRice (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Made from Vegetables Rice Products at 25% off. This drops all flavors down to $17.96 Prime shipped from their normal $24 going rate, marking new lows. If you’re eating a vegan, non-GMO, or gluten-free diet, this is the rice for you. Coming in several flavors, like garlic herb, lemon pepper, or Thai curry, these rices are built for any lifestyle. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great product to check out if you’re eating vegan, non-GMO, or gluten-free, is the Natural Heaven Spaghetti Hearts of Palm Noodles. Coming in at just $4 when you clip the on-page coupon, these noodles are perfect for just about anyone. Plus, there’s only 70 calories per box, making it a healthier alternative to normal noodles.

Right Rice features:

Contains 6 – 7oz packs of Garlic Herb RightRice. Rice Made from Vegetables

Packed with the power of nutritious vegetables (lentils, chickpeas and green peas), each serving of RightRice has over 2x the protein, 5x the fiber and almost 40% less net carbs than traditional rice

RightRice is a dry (shelf stable), vegetable rice grain that cooks easier (and faster) than regular rice

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, kosher, nothing artificial, lower sodium, low glycemic index, complete protein

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!