Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Scooter has an 18.6-mile range: $349 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $349 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Originally $500, this scooter has been fetching closer to $400 as of late. That’s a $50 savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Featuring a top speed of 15.5mph, this scooter is ready to travel up to 18.6 miles on a single charge. Its frame is constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum, yielding strength while also maintaining a 26.9-pound form-factor that is easy to carry. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

If you’re anything like me your mind probably jumped to the thought of this new scooter being stolen. This $19 scooter lock should put your mind at ease. Since it is secured with a 4-digit passcode, there’s no need to carry a key, making security simple.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

A 250W motor propels the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5mph. High capacity battery with a maximum travel range of up to 18.6 miles under specific conditions

Weighs just 26.9 lbs. Portable folding design for easy storage at home or hand carry when necessary. The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum

Features a disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking system for an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1-ft.

