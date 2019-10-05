Xiaomi’s Mi Electric Scooter has an 18.6-mile range: $349 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $349 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Originally $500, this scooter has been fetching closer to $400 as of late. That’s a $50 savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Featuring a top speed of 15.5mph, this scooter is ready to travel up to 18.6 miles on a single charge. Its frame is constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum, yielding strength while also maintaining a 26.9-pound form-factor that is easy to carry. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.
If you’re anything like me your mind probably jumped to the thought of this new scooter being stolen. This $19 scooter lock should put your mind at ease. Since it is secured with a 4-digit passcode, there’s no need to carry a key, making security simple.
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:
- A 250W motor propels the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5mph. High capacity battery with a maximum travel range of up to 18.6 miles under specific conditions
- Weighs just 26.9 lbs. Portable folding design for easy storage at home or hand carry when necessary. The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum
- Features a disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking system for an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1-ft.
