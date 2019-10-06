Today’s Gold Box takes up to 28% off highly-rated 4K action cameras from $43

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AKASO-Direct (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 28% off a selection of its action cameras headlined by the V50 Pro Native at $89.99 shipped. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This Wi-Fi action camera can record in 4K30fps, and can capture 20MP stills. Built in electronic image stabilization and a six-axis gyroscope helps avoid shaky videos, and a two-inch touchscreen display makes it easy to change settings. Includes a waterproof case that allows you to record at depths of up to 30-meters. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. More below from $43.

Also on sale today is the AKASO EK7000 4K Actio Camera for $42.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, here you’ll save $17 and bring the price down to a new low. This model features similar 4K recording capabilities to the lead deal, though only touts a 12MP camera sensor and lacks the touchscreen design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

AKASO V50 Pro Native Action Camera features:

Featuring 4K/30fps and 20MP image, your AKASO V50 Pro action camera can capture every detail of your wonderful outdoor adventures and present an immersive footage of you and your world. Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) with 6-axis gyroscope detects position and motion changes. When the camera tilts, moves, shakes or experiences impact, this action camera can still produce stable videos.

