Kindle Paperwhite is $60 for today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $120)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $59.99. Regularly $120, today’s deal is $20 less than the previous Amazon all-time low in new condition and the best we’ve seen this year. Perfect for summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite features a backlit high-resolution display with minimal glare. Enjoy access to Amazon’s vast library of eBooks while charging your battery as little as every six weeks. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 47,000 reviewers. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on books. If you’re a Prime member, you won’t want to miss out on this month’s batch of freebies via First Reads at Amazon. Otherwise, jump over to the Kindle eBook store where you’ll find the biggest selection of titles for Amazon’s E-reader.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Now available in black or white

Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels

Built-in adjustable light – read day and night

No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours

Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles under $3

Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles

