Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Traffix City Rush, Lux DLX 3 Conquest, more

- Oct. 7th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Traffix: City Rush, Sleep Sounds, Spanish Translator, Age of Civilizations II, Lux DLX 3 – Map Conquest Game, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shredder Simulator Games: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Utiful Photo Organizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lux DLX 3 – Map Conquest Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Evilibrium: Soul Hunters: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

