Staples is offering the Brother Laser AirPrint All-in-One Printer (HL-L2395DW) for $79.99 shipped when applying code 17260 during checkout. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart, a $20 savings compared to Amazon’s sale price, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $20. Thanks to support for both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, owners will be able to easily print from mobile and desktop devices. Duplexing capabilities allow printing on both sides of paper saving money and curbing waste. It can crank out up to 36 pages per minute, keeping wait times to a minimum. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking to print on-the-go? Have a look at our write-up covering Epson’s latest mobile printer.

We also spotted the Brother Laser Printer (HL-L2300D) for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in over a year. While this Brother laser doesn’t sport wireless connectivity, it does clock in at an impressive price point that makes switching away from ink quite affordable. Having kicked ink to the curb for several years now, I have absolutely no desire to ever return. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

No matter which option you end up with, Cable Matters’ USB-C Printer Cable is worth picking up. At $7, this cord will allow you to plug directly into the latest Macs, PCs, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 160 Amazon shoppers.

Brother Laser Printer (HL-L2395DW) features:

This new Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is conveniently equipped with a flatbed scan glass for quick copying and scanning. Mobile Device Compatibility – AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace

Engineered with new features, the HL-L2395DW laser printer and has been optimized for efficiency, allowing you to print up to 36 pages per minute

This monochrome laser printer is built with a 250-sheet paper capacity that helps improve efficiency due to less time spent refilling trays. It also handles both letter and legal-sized paper.

