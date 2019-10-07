Your next fall BBQ needs an electric Char-Broil smoker from $117 (Reg. $180+)

Target is offering the Char-Broil Original Digital Electric Smoker (14202002) for $123.19 shipped. Those who are REDCard members save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $117.03. This is down from its $250 list price, $220 going rate at Walmart, and $180 normal price at Amazon. It matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, which was set today before selling out. If you enjoy a good smoked chicken or turkey like me, this is a crucial component. Since it’s electric, there’s no propane or gas to be used here, just a wall outlet. Plus, that gives it a smaller form factor overall. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, another essential part of the smoking experience is some good wood. Check out Weber’s Apple Wood Chunks at just $7 Prime shipped. Apple wood has a fantastic flavor, making it a unique addition to any meal. Plus, at just $7, it’s a no-brainer.

Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker features:

  • Insulated, double-wall construction;No Assembly Required
  • Advanced control panel with easy read blue LED display
  • Removable food thermometer
  • 725 square inch capacity (4 adjustable smoking racks)
  • Large locking latch for smoke-tight seal

