Dyson refurb Multi Floor Upright Vac drops to $135 shipped today (Orig. $400)

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum for $134.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $400, this model still fetches $300+ in new condition at Amazon and more like $380 at Best Buy. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This model features an “advanced self-adjusting cleaner head” to accomodate multiple floor types, a retractable handle for easy storage and a washable lifetime filter. You’ll receive a combination and a stair tool included in your purchase, not to mention a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you don’t need the Dyson brand name in your closet, there are certainly options out there for less. This Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner goes for under $90 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It includes a similar lifetime washable filter and even more add-on tools, albeit with a slightly shorter cable.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll know vacuuming is a job only for robots nowadays. The ECOVACS smart robotic vacuum is at a new 2019 low of $130 and Eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum is down to $230.

Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum:

Keep floors free of debris using this Dyson small ball upright vacuum cleaner that is easy to maneuver thanks to its 12.12-pound weight. The included washable lifetime filter traps tiny particles for a cleaner living space. The 31.7-inch cord extends this Dyson small ball upright vacuum cleaner’s reach to over 42 feet from a wall outlet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!