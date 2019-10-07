Amazon is currently offering the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer for $33.99 shipped. Normally selling for $45, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, that’s good for a 25% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in 2019. GE’s Smart Dimmer replaces an existing in-wall switch and brings home automation capabilities to overhead lights and more. It also sports dimming functionality, allowing you to set the scene for movie nights and the like. This switch is compatible with a wide range of smart home systems as well, and is more reliable than an average Wi-Fi option thanks to Z-Wave compatibility. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 125 customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is one of the lowest we can find at Amazon on a dimmer switch from a well-known brand. TP-Link’s Kasa model will set you back $4 more than the lead deal. But if you’re just looking for something more affordable, this well-reviewed in-wall dimmer switch with Alexa support is under $25 at Amazon.

Don’t forget that you can still save nearly 30% on GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug at $32. We’re also still seeing Yale’s Push Button Deadbolt at $82, as well as Samsung’s SmartThings Hub at a new all-time low of $55.50.

For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to checkout our hands-on with the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more. We actually featured SmartThings here, so it’s a compelling option regardless of today’s sale.

GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave plus wireless smart lighting control smart dimmer toggle switch. The dimmer allows you to wirelessly Schedule, control and adjust the brightness of any hard-wired, dimmable light in your home anywhere in the world, at any time of the day. Helping to cut energy costs and keep your home safe, it requires in-wall installation with hardwired connections for full control from smartphones, tablets, pcs and Z-Wave enabled wireless remotes. Take control of your home lighting with GE Z-Wave smart lighting controls

