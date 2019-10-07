Get your Halloween candy shopping done at 25% off via Amazon, deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Halloween candy from Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit-Kat and many more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Don’t get stuck waiting until the last minute and, even worse, having to pay full price for Halloween candy. Today’s Gold Box deal offers up plenty of bulk-sized packages from loads of notable brands the kids will love. Starting from under $5, you can get all of your Halloween candy shopping done at 25% off in one convenient sale today. Head below for some top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages for the lowest possible price.

While you’re prepping your home for Halloween, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Fall Home Decor Guide. It has loads of Halloween-themed ideas starting from just $30. And you might as well get festive with LEGO’s new scarecrow BrickHeadz character.

Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pack:

  • Contains one 30 count box of individually wrapped full size REESE’S Peanut Butter Candies
  • An ideal gift box or a care package for a REESE’S Candy Lover
  • Variety Pack lets you choose whatever REESE’S Candy you’re hungry for
  • Includes 5 REESE’S STICKS, 5 REESE’S PIECES Candies, 5 REESE’S BIG CUP Peanut Butter Cups, 5 REESE’S White Peanut Butter Cups, 5 REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and 5 REESE’S PIECES Peanut Butter Cups

