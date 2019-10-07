Get your Halloween candy shopping done at 25% off via Amazon, deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Halloween candy from Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit-Kat and many more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Don’t get stuck waiting until the last minute and, even worse, having to pay full price for Halloween candy. Today’s Gold Box deal offers up plenty of bulk-sized packages from loads of notable brands the kids will love. Starting from under $5, you can get all of your Halloween candy shopping done at 25% off in one convenient sale today. Head below for some top picks.
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages for the lowest possible price.
- Hershey’s Mixed Chocolates $7 (Reg. $12)
- Hershey’s Mixed Kisses $10.50 (Reg. $14)
- Ice Breakers Ice Cubes $4.50 (Reg. $6+)
- Reese’s/Kit-Kat Bulk Mix $10 (Reg. $15)
- barkTHINS Dark Chocolate/Pumpkin $17 (Reg. $22+)
- Twizzlers Licorice $8.50 (Reg. $12)
- Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter $18 (Reg. $25)
- And much more…
While you’re prepping your home for Halloween, be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Fall Home Decor Guide. It has loads of Halloween-themed ideas starting from just $30. And you might as well get festive with LEGO’s new scarecrow BrickHeadz character.
Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pack:
- Contains one 30 count box of individually wrapped full size REESE’S Peanut Butter Candies
- An ideal gift box or a care package for a REESE’S Candy Lover
- Variety Pack lets you choose whatever REESE’S Candy you’re hungry for
- Includes 5 REESE’S STICKS, 5 REESE’S PIECES Candies, 5 REESE’S BIG CUP Peanut Butter Cups, 5 REESE’S White Peanut Butter Cups, 5 REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and 5 REESE’S PIECES Peanut Butter Cups
