Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt drops to just $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $12)

- Oct. 7th 2019 5:11 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt for $6.99 Prime shipped in several color options. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $12. This style is perfect for those cooler weather temperatures approaching and it can easily be layered. It also has a tag-free label and a flat collar for comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,700 reviews.

You can also find the Hanes Ultimate Men’s 5-Pack FreshIQ X-Temp Ankle Socks in black marked down to just $7.49. Regularly these socks are priced at $15. They’re a great option for everyday wear and have sweat-wicking properties to keep you cool. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt features:

  • Machine Wash
  • Made with a portion of recycled polyester
  • Patented low-pill fabric
  • Lay flat collar keeps its shape wash after wash
  • All the comfort of Hanes with our famous tag-free label

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hanes

About the Author