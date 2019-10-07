Home Depot 1-day tool sale starts at $25: Ryobi, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off power tools and accessories from brands like Ryobi, DEWALT, and more. Deals start at $25. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 5-tool Combo Kit for $149. That’s down from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Ryobi includes a drill, impact driver, circular and reciprocating saws, a light, and two batteries. You’ll also get a wall charger and carrying case with purchase as well. Great for fall DIY projects around the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Home Depot customers. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here or head below for more deals.

If you prefer DEWALT, there is a 4-tool combo kit on sale for $229. You’d typically pay closer to $350 for this bundle. It includes a variety of tools different from today’s lead deal, such as a saw, worklight, and hammer drill. If you’re already in the DEWALT 20V ecosystem, then this offer is certainly worth checking out. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You can find additional deals from Home Depot’s 1-day sale on this landing page with offers from Milwaukee, and more.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, Impact Driver, LED Light, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. Featuring an essential assortment of tools for any DIY job or professional. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, a circular saw with blade and blade wrench, a reciprocating saw with blades, an impact driver, an LED light, two 1.3 Ah batteries, a dual chemistry charger, a tool bag, and operator’s manuals.

