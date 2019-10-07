Expand HomeKit’s reach with an iDevices Smart Thermostat: $65.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $65.44 shipped. That’s about $35 off what iDevices direct charges, a 15% savings compared to recent Amazon pricing, and is within a buck or two of the lowest offer we have tracked. I’ve been using this thermostat for about five years now. Not only was installation simple, I’ve also been delighted by just how versatile it is. Not only does it work with HomeKit, it’s also compatible with Assistant and Alexa, making it a solid option for those that don’t want to be locked into a specific ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

If you live in an older home, a C-wire could be missing. Not to worry though as iDevices’ Wire Adapter is just $11. This handy kit works with most systems, providing an easy and straight-forward way to make your setup compatible.

iDevices Smart Thermostat features:

Voice Control: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands

Access Anywhere: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app

No Hub Needed: With the iDevices Thermostat, a home Wi-Fi network and a smart phone/tablet are all that’s required to get started

