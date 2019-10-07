Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Cooking Blender hits the Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ace Plus Blender for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon, or even more at Kohl’s, today’s deal is at least $50 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is not your average blender. It has 4 hot and 4 cold blending programs for everything from cooking delicious soups to making an ice cold smoothie. It even has a warming function to keep the soup (or whatever else you’re making) warm for up to 2 hours. It ships with a 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup, cleaning brush, and a machine-washable strainer bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

(Update 10/7 11:00am): Best Buy is offering the Bella 14-Oz. Rocket Blender for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise o[t for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $30, this 4+ star rated-blender is now at the best price we can find.

Considering most cooking blenders like today’s featured deal start in the $200 price range and go significantly up form there, today’s deal is a notable one. However, if you don’t need your blender to cook your meals as well, consider a more basic option for less. The Oster Blender Pro ships for $60 or you might even get away with something like this Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher for $27 or less (clip the on-page coupon). While neither model is quite as powerful and does not feature hot/cooking settings, the smoothies will taste just as good in the end.

Instant Pot Ace Plus Blender:

New! The blender that cooks: create cold or hot favorites with 4 cold Blending programs and 4 hot blending programs. Perfect for Chunky or puree soups, smoothies and other cold, blended beverages. 8 one touch programs: smoothie, crushed ice, nut butter, nut/oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, purée and Soup; plus 10-speed blending that is customizable before or during program

