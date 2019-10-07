Marpac’s Dohm Classic white noise machine is down to under $37 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Marpac Dohm Classic Original White Noise Machine for $36.81 shipped. This is down from its $45 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked this year outside of a drop to $31 a few months ago. As someone who suffers from tinnitus, white noise machines are one of the best ways to get a good night’s sleep. It can also help block out noisy neighbors, rambunctious kids during a nap, or even crazy weather going on outside. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 15,000 Amazon shoppers.

Opt for the HoMedics Sound Spa at $16.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it’s not quite the same as a Marpac, considering the company has been around since 1962, HoMedics is a great alternative. You’ll get six different soothing sounds here, plus a compact design that’s great for traveling.

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine features:

Beloved by generations since 1962, the Dohm Classic model features our signature fan-based natural white noise producing the famous Marpac Sound – the soothing ambient sounds of rushing air, without the disturbance of actual moving air.

With two-speed options for adjustable tone and volume, making it simple to create a personalized sound environment, excellently masking background noise and allowing for better sleep

Sleeping is believing. For over 50 years, Marpac has been the gold standard in white noise machine

Powered by a 8-inch 120V AC plug, just plug in the Dohm Classic, flip the switch to high or low, then rotate the cap and collar to find the best sound for you

Featuring a compact and basic design that fits anywhere and blends unobtrusively into surroundings, the Dohm Classic White Noise Machine is available in white, black, gray and tan.

