Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Fall Sale, Cole Semi-Annual Event, Timbuk2, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas cuts an extra 20% off sale items during its fall sale: Ultraboost, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s PUMA Event offers up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more
- Eastbay offers 20% off orders of $99+ with free shipping: Nike, adidas, more
- Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt drops to just $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $12)
- Joe’s New Balance offers select styles for men and women at $40 and under
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan’s Semi-Annual Sale offers a rare 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Timbuk2’s Fall Event takes 30% off select MacBook bags, briefcases, more
- Ralph Lauren’s Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide for fall
- Movado watches up to 50% off for men and women during Hautelook’s sale
- GAP’s 24-Hour Flash Sale offers 40% off everything + an extra 15% off your purchase with codes SHOP and 1DAY at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Cooking Blender hits the Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150)
- Save 35% on this ECOVACS smart robotic vacuum at a new 2019 low of $130
- Get your Halloween candy shopping done at 25% off via Amazon, deals from $5
- Ring sale offers big savings: Video Doorbell $59.50 (40% off), Alarm $115, more
- Dyson refurb Multi Floor Upright Vac drops to $135 shipped today (Orig. $400)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!