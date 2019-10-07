Nordstrom Rack’s PUMA Event offers up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more

Nordstrom Rack’s PUMA Event offers up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Find deals on running shoes, everyday sneakers, apparel and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Tsugi Netfit Evoknit Shoes are on sale for $60 and originally were priced at $115. These shoes feature a unique lace-up system that provides support with every step. It also includes lightweight cushioning for comfort and a sock-like fit. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mantra Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $110)
- Tsugi Netfit Evoknit Shoes $60 (Orig. $115)
- Wired Pro Sneaker $34 (Orig. $65)
- Avid EvoKnit Mosaic Sneaker $52 (Orig. $95)
- Cell Ultimate Descend Sneaker $63 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the women’s Prowl Alt Mesh Speckle Sneakers that are also on sale for just $37. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $65. It features a similar lace-up system to the men’s pair mentioned above and they also have a mesh material to help promote breathability.
Our top picks for women include:
- Prowl Alt Mesh Speckle Sneakers $37 (Orig. $65)
- Seamless Graphic Logo Sports Bra $13 (Orig. $28)
- Zenvo Knit Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- Logo Cropped Hoodie $25 (Orig. $45)
- Ignite Flash EvoKnit Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
