This 6-piece Ozark Camping Kit has everything you need for $69 (Reg. $98)

Walmart is now offering the 6-piece Ozark Trail Camping Combo Kit for $69 shipped. Regularly $98 at Walmart, similar sets fetch $140+ at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. While camping season might be over for some, all of you fall adventurers or those looking to score a deal for next year might want to take a closer here. The set includes a 4-person instant tent, a pair of foldable camping chairs, two sleeping bags and a collapsible LED lantern. Ratings are somewhat thin on this particular kit, but Ozark Trail’s outdoor gear generally receives solid reviews. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Coleman’s 2-person Dome Tent is a great alternative if it meets your capacity requirements. At under $45, it is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,400 customers. Just keep in mind, this option does not include all the extra goodies, which would more than likely cost you more than the difference in price overall. But if you already have a sleeping bag and a flashlight, you’ll keep more than $20 in your pocket with the Coleman option.

Ozark Trail Camping Combo Kit:

Step up your camping gear with the Ozark Trail 6 Piece Camping Combo. This camping combo includes two sleeping bags, two chairs, collapsible camp lantern and a 4-person instant tent. With instant frame technology, this tent can be set up in just a couple of minutes. The tent also features a removable rainfly and mesh windows for ventilation. The hanging gear loft and organizational pockets make storing small items easy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!