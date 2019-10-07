Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $59.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. At such a low price, now is the time to upgrade your home’s existing doorbell. This handy device lets you see who’s at the door whether you or home or not. Thanks to built-in motion detection, you’ll be able to receive alerts whenever something passes by. Alexa compatibility allows Echo Show and Fire TV owners to bring up a live view anytime. I have been using a Ring doorbell for years and still love having it around. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a lot more products included in today’s Ring sale. Oh, and be sure to use the code mentioned above to lock in the best price.

More Ring products on sale:

Pair today’s featured deal with this $10 angle mount to ensure you’re able to detect motion from an ideal perspective. It can be adjusted anywhere from 30-55 degrees, providing a range that will easily accommodate many different layouts.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

