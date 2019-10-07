The upcoming Roku Ultra is currently 20% off at Amazon and Walmart

Amazon is offering the brand-new Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped as a pre-order with a release on October 11th. Also at Walmart. Normally $100, this is a new low that we’ve tracked on Roku’s latest and comes before the official release even happens. Sporting HDR10 and 4K playback, Roku’s highest-end offering is an easy buy if you’re looking to watch movies during the upcoming colder months. Plus, the new remote offers customizable buttons for easy-to-use user defined shortcuts. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch Roku’s well-known branding for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to save some cash. At $50 shipped, the Fire TV Stick 4K directly competes with the Roku Ultra. While Amazon brings things like smart home commands through Alexa to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Roku offers users the ability to watch movies with headphones plugged into the remote. You really can’t go wrong with either option here.

Should you choose Roku, check out the company’s latest Smart Soundbar + Wireless Subwoofer, which is a Walmart-exclusive. These devices pair perfectly with Roku’s streaming devices to provide you a higher-end listening experience.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the Internet—right on your 4K TV

Roku’s top-of-the-line media player with a quad-core processor and our best wireless, Roku Ultra is perfect for heavy streaming in HD, 4K, and HDR

No matter what you’re streaming, enjoy a strong connection with dual-band wireless — or use the Ethernet port for wired streaming

Perfect for HD, HDR, and 4K streaming, enjoy picture that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

