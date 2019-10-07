Snow Joe’s 18-inch snow thrower is a must for winter at $74 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 12A 18-inch Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower (SJ617E) for $74.25 shipped. This is down from its $115 going rate at Amazon and is a new low that we’ve tracked. With an 18-inch wide cutting path, this snow thrower will clear your driveway in no time. Plus, most sidewalks will be cleaned in a single pass. The biggest benefit here is that there’s no oil or gas required. This makes it quieter than the competition, and also means you won’t have to worry about most maintenance. Ratings are thin here, but Snow Joe is well-reviewed overall.

While you’re at it, put some of your savings toward a 100-foot extension cord. Amazon’s very own is just $25 Prime shipped and will easily get the job done. Plus, you can even grab the 25-foot extension cord from AmazonBasics as well and still come in at under the normal retail price of the snow thrower, while gaining additional reach.

Don’t forget about our Green Deals guide which is always being updated with the latest sales. Today, we’ve got Wemo’s Insight Smart Plug, an electric pressure washer, smart bulbs, and even more.

Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower features:

Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways

No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

12-amp motor moves up to 550 lbs. of snow per minute

2-blade cold-and-abrasion-resistant plastic auger cuts 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep with each pass

180° adjustable directional Chute throws snow up to 20 ft.

