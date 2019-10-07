Save nearly $40 on Sun Joe’s 1350 PSI electric pressure washer at $45

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 1.45GPM 1350 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX201E) for $44.94 shipped. That’s nearly $40 off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking at pressure washing the fences, driveways, and house this fall, you’ve found the tool for the job. Sporting the ability to blast away dirt and grime with up to 1350 PSI, this pressure washer will make short work of cleaning. Plus, since it’s plug-in, there’s no oil, gas, or excess noise to deal with. The pump only runs when you pull the trigger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another great use for this pressure washer is cleaning the car. A crucial component for that is the DUSICHIN Foam Cannon which is just $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will this leave $25 worth of savings in your wallet, but it also makes it super easy to shower your car in foamy soap.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

Ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

Powerful motor: powerful 10-Amp motor generates 1350 psi of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow Rate of 1. 45 GPM.

Tss (total stop system): automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Accessories: includes extension wand, 20 ft. High pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35 ft. Power cord with GFCI protection

Pressure: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 1350 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 870 psi.

