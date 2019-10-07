Target’s October Beauty Boxes offer options for men and women at $7 shipped

Target celebrates October with two beauty boxes for both men and women. Both boxes are just $7 shipped and feature an array of top brands. Some of the brands include Crest, Dove, Suave, No7, Head & Shoulders, and more. These boxes would be a great gift idea and is a wonderful way to try out new products. Plus, both boxes contain nourishing products to keep your skin, lips and hair hydrated during the fall season. Head below the jump to see what’s included in October’s boxes.

Target Beauty Box for men:

Suave Men 3-in-1 Citrus Rush Shampoo + Conditioner and Body Wash

The Art of Shaving Unscented Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream & After-Shave Balm

Bandito Chill a Minute…or 30 Cream Mask

Crest Gum and Sensitivity – All Day Protection

Dove Men+Care Active Fresh On the Go Deodorant Wipes

Head & Shoulders Old Spice 2-in-1 Shampoo

Target Beauty Box for women:

Ardell Faux Mink Lashes

Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste

Vaseline Extremely Dry Skin Rescue

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

L’Oreal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup: Hot Pink & Raspberry

Lumene Nordic Hydra 24 Hour Moisturizer

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner

