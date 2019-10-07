Lock-in a 22% discount on WD’s 500GB My Passport Go Portable SSD at $70

Amazon is currently offering the WD 500GB My Passport Go Cobalt Portable USB 3.0 Solid State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, as well as Western Digital. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 22% discount, beats the previous price cut by $10 and is down to a new Amazon low. Featuring up to 400MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD is a notable way to expand your mobile workstation with 500GB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to two-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking to save even more? Ditch the rugged design from the lead deal in favor of WD’s Elements Portable 1TB Hard Drive for $50 at Amazon. Here you’ll miss out on the faster transfer speeds, as well as the aforementioned drop protection. But at $20 less than the My Passport Go, this USB 3.0 hard drive is a solid alternative for budget-conscious buyers.

WD 500GB My Passport Go Portable SSD features:

My Passport Go is the tough SSD drive built to travel. With a rubber protective bumper on the outside, a solid state drive on the inside, and a built-in cable for convenience; this is no ordinary drive. My Passport Go is the perfect drive to take anywhere with confidence. My Passport Go is the tough SSD drive built to travel. With a rubber protective bumper on the outside, a solid state drive on the inside, and a built-in cable for convenience; this is no ordinary drive. My Passport Go is the perfect drive to take anywhere with confidence.

