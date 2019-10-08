Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box has deals from just $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Crayola products. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $9. Our top pick is the Crayola Sribble Scrubbie Playset for $13.98. It typically goes for $20 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. The Scribble Scrubbie Playset offers “4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable markers, and an instruction sheet.” These markers are washable from skin, clothing, and most walls, so your child can enjoy them just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Scribble Scrubbie Color & Wash Toy for $13.99. It also usually goes for $20. This kit ships with 4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub with slide, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable colored markers, and an instruction sheet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Playset features:

Crayola scribble scrubbie pets scrub tub animal toy set includes 4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable markers, and an instruction sheet

Color and customize these collectible animal toys then wash them and start again

For more miniature animal figures to enhance arts and crafts for girls and boys, collect all of the expansion packs sold separately

Appropriate for kids ages 3 and up, This set makes a great gift for girls and boys

Crayola Ultra clean washable markers Wash from skin, most washable clothing and most painted walls

Featured non-toxic colors include orange, Yellow, green, blue, purple, or pink marker

