Amazon's Crayola Gold Box has deals from just $9 Prime shipped

- Oct. 8th 2019 7:11 am ET

From $9
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Crayola products. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $9. Our top pick is the Crayola Sribble Scrubbie Playset for $13.98. It typically goes for $20 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. The Scribble Scrubbie Playset offers “4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable markers, and an instruction sheet.” These markers are washable from skin, clothing, and most walls, so your child can enjoy them just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Scribble Scrubbie Color & Wash Toy for $13.99. It also usually goes for $20. This kit ships with 4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub with slide, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable colored markers, and an instruction sheet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Playset features:

  • Crayola scribble scrubbie pets scrub tub animal toy set includes 4 washable animal figures, 1 scrub tub, 1 scrub brush, 6 washable markers, and an instruction sheet
  • Color and customize these collectible animal toys then wash them and start again
  • For more miniature animal figures to enhance arts and crafts for girls and boys, collect all of the expansion packs sold separately
  • Appropriate for kids ages 3 and up, This set makes a great gift for girls and boys
  • Crayola Ultra clean washable markers Wash from skin, most washable clothing and most painted walls
  • Featured non-toxic colors include orange, Yellow, green, blue, purple, or pink marker

