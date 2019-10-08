Stream high-quality sound from any source with the AMOY I Soundbase, now $49 (Orig. $99)

Most sound systems are complex and expensive. But great audio can also come in small, simple packages. The AMOY I Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbase System proves the point, allowing you to stream high-quality sound from any source. You can get it now for $49 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Measuring 20 by 10 inches long, AMOY I is small enough for even the smallest apartment. Inside a sturdy MDF frame, four 2.75″ full-range speakers and two 2″ premium dome tweeters combine to deliver rich audio on demand. Two 25W amplifiers help to fill your home with sound.

The Soundbase has Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. This means you can stream music and movie soundtracks from phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. In addition, AMOY I has wired line-in, optical, coaxial, and USB ports.

Thanks to a solid yet compact design, you can place the Soundbase underneath your computer monitor. Alternatively, you can mount it on the wall near your TV.

