These AUKEY dimmable RGB lamps upgrade your space’s lighting from $20.50

AUKEY-TMUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB Dimmable Table Lamp for $20.67 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 85H8NH2A at checkout. This is down from its $28 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a great way to add a bit of flair to any space, this is your ticket. It offers multiple colors and brightness levels, making it a great addition to any living room. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller on Amazon. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that AUKEY’s XHUS storefront is offering its Aura RGB Dimmable Lamp for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This lamp offers modern styling, RGB coloring, and multiple brightness levels. Plus, it brings six different lighting effects to the table, making it a great addition to any room. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

AUKEY RGB Dimmable Lamp features:

A touch-activated table lamp that’s great for relaxing background illumination and reading

Just tap the touch control base to toggle three brightness levels of warm white light – soft, moderate, and bright

Auto-cycle an extensive selection of colors from the red-green-blue color spectrum or pick and pause on your favorite

Provides full control to easily power on/off and switch light modes, brightness, or color

