The North Face, Marmot, and more up to 65% off during Backcountry’s flash sale

Backcountry’s Daily Deal offers up to 65% off fleece and insulation. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Marmot, The North Face, Outdoor Research, Helly Hansen, and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Marmot Synergy Featherless Jacket. Originally priced at $375, however during the sale you can find it for just $110. This jacket is ready for your outdoor adventures this fall and winter. It features an exterior that’s waterproof and a cinched hood in case you run into snowy conditions. This style also includes thinsulate material to help promote warmth throughout the day. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s The North Face Morph Vest. This vest is currently on sale for $70 and originally was priced at $199. You can find it in an array of color options and it features zippered hand pockets for additional storage.

Our top picks for women include:

