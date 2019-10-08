Banana Republic takes 50% off t-shirts, 40% off pants and 30% off outerwear

Banana Republic’s Fall Closet Refresh offers 50% off t-shirts, 40% off pants and 30% off outerwear. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Flannel shirts are a must-have for this fall. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt that’s marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $80. This shirt will look great paired with jeans, khakis, shorts, under sweaters, jackets, and more. Its lightweight material will provide a breathable effect and it also includes stretch for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Baby Terry Lightweight Cardigan is a perfect layering piece during cool weather. This cardigan will pair nicely with dresses, dress shirts, skirts, t-shirts, and more. Better yet, it’s on sale for $34 and originally was priced at $70.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!