Score 70% off Blue’s Snowflake USB Microphone, only $18 at Amazon

Focus Camera via Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $18 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest historic offer we have tracked by $12. If you’ve been wanting to get your own YouTube channel or podcast up and running, picking up a better microphone is an excellent way to get started. This handy microphone sports a unique, slim design that makes it a must-have for traveling podcasters. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you are in fact just getting started, be sure to swing by our podcasting guide for a bunch of helpful tips.
Looking for a more traditional design? TONOR’s USB Studio Microphone is $14 and sports a clean and sophisticated look. It’s plug-and-play, meaning you won’t need to fiddle with drivers when plugging into a PC or Mac. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 65% of reviewers.
Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:
- Professional recording quality on the go
- Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop
- Plug and play—no driver needed
- Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music
- Mac & PC compatible
