Score 70% off Blue’s Snowflake USB Microphone, only $18 at Amazon

Focus Camera via Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $18 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest historic offer we have tracked by $12. If you’ve been wanting to get your own YouTube channel or podcast up and running, picking up a better microphone is an excellent way to get started. This handy microphone sports a unique, slim design that makes it a must-have for traveling podcasters. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you are in fact just getting started, be sure to swing by our podcasting guide for a bunch of helpful tips.

Looking for a more traditional design? TONOR’s USB Studio Microphone is $14 and sports a clean and sophisticated look. It’s plug-and-play, meaning you won’t need to fiddle with drivers when plugging into a PC or Mac. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 65% of reviewers.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

Professional recording quality on the go

Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop

Plug and play—no driver needed

Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music

Mac & PC compatible

