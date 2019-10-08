ComiXology is back with another selection of discounts today, headlined by its up to 67% off Marvel Doctor Doom sale. Here you’ll be able to expand your digital comic library with graphic novels and single issues starting under $1. One standout from this collection falls to Super Heroes Secret Wars at $7.99. Normally $20, today’s price cut is the best we’ve seen on a digital copy. Move over Avengers, this 368-page novel is said to be one of the first mega-crossover of its kind. Secret Wars details the fate of the entire Marvel Universe, as it hangs in the hands of Earth’s greatest heroes. Head below for more standout deals from this sale, as well as discounts on Ghost in the Shell manga, and more.

Other notable Doctor Doom deals include:

More of a manga fan? ComiXology has your back. In its Kodansha Ghost in the Shell sale, you’ll be able to read up on the hit series with deals from $6. There are a variety of full-length novels here, including the original story, as well as spin-offs. Get started with the first chapter or check out all of the deals here.

DC fans will also be able to expand their collections today, as ComiXology is taking up to 80% off select Harley Quinn comics. There are a wide variety of titles to look through here, from classic releases to more modern hits. Shop the entire sale for all of the discounts.

And lastly, avid comic book fans will definitely want to check out ComiXology Unlimited. This monthly service not only gives you never-ending access to thousands of digital releases, but also takes an extra 10-15% off already-discounted novels. Get the full scoop in our getting started guide.

