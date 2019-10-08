Dick’s Sporting Goods Columbus Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Columbus Day Savings offers up to 50% off footwear, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, ASICS, adidas, New Balance, CALIA and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Nike Quest Running Shoes are on sale for just $45 and originally were priced at $75. These shoes are a great option for your fall workouts and they feature a lightweight cushioning for extra comfort. They also have a unique design that will help to give you a springy stride. However, if you’re looking for a similar women’s option the Nike Air Zoom Elevate Training Shoes are on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $100. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!