Dick’s Sporting Goods Columbus Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Columbus Day Savings offers up to 50% off footwear, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, ASICS, adidas, New Balance, CALIA and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Nike Quest Running Shoes are on sale for just $45 and originally were priced at $75. These shoes are a great option for your fall workouts and they feature a lightweight cushioning for extra comfort. They also have a unique design that will help to give you a springy stride. However, if you’re looking for a similar women’s option the Nike Air Zoom Elevate Training Shoes are on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $100. Find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Dry Challenger Running Shorts $19 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Pro Heather Long Sleeve Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- ASICS GEL-Contend 4 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Quest Running Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- Walter Hagen 3-in-1 Golf Jacket $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CALIA Effortless Zip Detail Sweatshirt $19 (Orig. $50)
- Nike 3-inch Dry Tempo Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Sneakers $27 (Orig. $100)
- ASICS GEL-Cumulus Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Air Zoom Elevate Training Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!