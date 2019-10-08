Bring this Dyson V7 Handheld Vac home for $130 shipped (Reg. $200+)

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson V7 Mattress Handheld Vacuum in teal for $129.99 shipped. Dyson’s V7 handheld vacuums generally fetch around $200 or more at Best Buy and elsewhere. The previous generation V6 mattress model sells for $250 at Amazon right now. Features include whole machine HEPA filtration and 2 Tier Radial cyclones to “capture more microscopic dust and allergens.” You’ll also receive the mini soft dusting brush, combination tool and a crevice attachment with your purchase, alongside a 2-year Dyson warranty. Just about all of the Dyson V7 handhelds carry solid reviews.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the specialized mattress model above is overkill for you, consider a basic handheld vac from Black+Decker. This cordless dusbuster sells for $35 shipped at Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings from over 5,700 customers. While it comes with less add-on tools, it also has a significantly longer run time for drastically less money.

We also still have the Dyson Multi Floor Upright Vac for $135 shipped (Orig. $400) and Eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 30C Vacuum down at $230.

Dyson V7 Mattress Handheld Vacuum:

The Dyson V7 Mattress has powerful suction that reduces house dust allergens in the mattress by removing their food source – our dead skin cells – dust mite populations can also be reduced. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Dyson digital motor V7 creates powerful suction to penetrate deep into the mattress and remove potentially harmful allergens.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!