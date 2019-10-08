Fender’s ideal starter guitar bundle with online lessons for $119 (Reg. $200)

Musician’s Friend is offering the Fender CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar Pack plus 3 Months of Fender Play for $119 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Guitar Center, today’s deal is more than $80 off and the best price we can find. This same guitar without the extra 3 months of online lessons ($20 value) also sells for $200 at Amazon. This particular Fender bundle is one of the better starter options out there when it comes to acoustics. It includes picks, extra strings and a strap alongside the online lessons and the guitar itself. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you can certainly grab a starter acoustic guitar for less, chances are it’s not going to be as well known a brand as Fender, never mind the included lessons. However, one thing today’s featured bundle offer does not include is a guitar stand. You have more than enough left over with today’s savings to grab a future-proofed Gator Frameworks Adjustable Double Guitar Stand at $25 or just opt for the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for a more portable option at just over $11 Prime shipped.

Fender CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar:

The Classic Design Series CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar boasts upgraded features at an attractive price, including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges and an “Easy-to-Play” neck shape. The CC-60S is an entry-level Classic Design model, and features mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fretboard. The concert-sized body provides intimate, well-balanced tone and a more comfortable feel for smaller-framed players. A great choice for the budding singer/songwriter, the Classic Design Series CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar shines with fingerpicking and strumming alike.

