GAP’s Fall Favorite Event cuts up to 50% off + extra 10% off your purchase

- Oct. 8th 2019 10:48 am ET

GAP’s The Fall Favorite Event offers up to 50% off select styles and 10% off your purchase with promo code LAYER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Cold Control Lightweight Puffer Vest is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $44 for men. It’s also available in a women’s version for $49. To compare, this vest was originally priced at up to $98. It’s available in an array of color options and is a perfect layering option for transitioning weather. Plus, it’s highly packable which makes it great for taking on trips. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

