Sony has kicked off a pair of notable digital PSN sales. After officially unveiling the name of its next generation console along with a 2020 release date, we are now seeing some deep deals via the new WB publisher and PSVR Anniversary sales. With prices starting from around $6 or less (roughly $2.50 for the VR titles), this is a great opportunity to fill up your back catalogue and score some great VR experiences at a discount. We are seeing some solid deals on LEGO titles as well as the HITMAN series (including Hitman: Blood Money HD), as well as Mortal Kombat games and more. All of today’s best game deals are in this morning’s roundup and be sure to head below for our top picks from the PSN sales.

Top Picks from the Digital PSN Sales:

Outside of the digital PSN sales, Sony has been busy the last couple weeks, to say the least. First, it dropped the price on PlayStation Now by up to 50% right before announcing cross-plaform gaming to all developers. Then just yesterday it unveiled the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle just ahead of today’s deal on the latest model Gold Wireless Gaming Headset. And lastly, as we mentioned above, the company came out of nowhere this morning with details on the new PlayStation 5 and its 2020 release date.

Hitman HD Collection:

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in HITMAN 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything.

