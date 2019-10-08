Outfit your space with a new ceiling fan in Home Depot’s 1-day 30% off sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select ceiling fans from various retailers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay 48-inch Indoor and Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit for $79.97. It typically goes for over $100 with today’s deal being $10 less than our previous mention. This model offers a 48-inch blade and flush-mount design with cozy cottage styling. Ships with five reversible blades and a dome light kit, so you can find just the right look for your space. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,000 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more deals or dive into the entire sale here.

Another standout offer is the Home Decorators Ackerly 52-inch Natural Iron Ceiling Fan at $129. You’d usually pay over $150 for this model. While there are all of the basic fan features here, one standout spec is the inclusion of an LED module lighting kit. That means no bulbs to worry about replacing on a regular basis and solid energy savings versus older traditional lighting alternatives. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on fans, accessories, and other home essentials.

Hampton Bay Roanoke 48-inch Ceiling Fan features:

The flush-mount design of the Hampton Bay Roanoke 48 in. Iron Ceiling Fan makes this fan ideal for installation in areas with low ceilings. The Roanoke features a natural iron finish with 5 reversible natural iron/walnut blades and a dome style light kit with amber scavo glass for a stylish, transitional look. The fan’s weather resistant blades and wet rating allow for installation outdoors. Uses (2) 9.5-Watt LED bulbs (included).

