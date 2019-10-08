Make your home’s lighting smart with Honeywell’s Z-Wave Plus switch for $25

Jasco Products (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Honeywell Z-Wave Plus On/Off Smart Light Switch (39348) for $24.95 Prime shipped. This is down from its $37 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This switch works with Z-Wave devices like Samsung SmartThings or similar. Plus, it sports scheduling, making it super simple to ensure lights are never left on when nobody is home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Update 10/8 @ 5:28 PM: Aoycocr-us (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi RGB Smart Light Bulbs at $43.19 shipped for Prime members. This is down from its near-$55 going rate and marks a new all-time low. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the in-wall design and wiring by opting for a 2-pack of Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs at $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. These plugs don’t require a secondary hub like today’s lead deal, making them even easier to set up. Plus, with smart plugs, you can make more than just lights voice controlled as it works with home appliances, hair tools, or anything that plugs into the wall.

Honeywell Z-Wave Plus Light Switch features:

Wirelessly control switch from anywhere through your smartphone, tablet, PC or Z-Wave remote. Schedule timed events for connected devices and customize scenes for day or night, home or away – Switch can also be operated manually

Compatible with the following Z-Wave Hubs: Honeywell, Ring, SmartThings, Wink, HomeSeer, Fibaro, Trane, Nexia, ADT, Vera, and more.

Requires an Alexa supported hub for voice control with Amazon Echo Products (Alexa device and hub are sold separately)

Replace your existing switch in as little as 15 minutes. Works with all LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs, and other devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!