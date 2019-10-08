Orbit’s 8-zone B-Hyve Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $65 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Orbit B-Hyve Smart 8-Station Sprinkler Controller for $64.92 shipped. This is down from its $80 going rate at Lowe’s and is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $55 back in July. If you’re looking for the perfect way to control a sprinkler system from a smartphone, this is your ticket. Plus, it sports a WaterSense feature that makes sure you only sprinkle the yard when it actually needs it. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds.

Drop down to 7 zones to save some cash. The Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller is just $54 shipped on Amazon. Offering Alexa control, Blossom is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. If you don’t mind ditching the well-known Orbit namesake, WaterSense, or the extra zone, this is a great way to save some cash.

Orbit B-Hyve Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Wi-Fi – fully functional with Android, iOS or web app for total control, wherever you need it

Weather sense technology provides Smart watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical ET and live weather feeds

In addition to Smart mode, the Orbit B-hyve Smart Wi-Fi indoor timer can operate four Custom watering programs with up to four start times each

EPA WaterSense and swat certified means it saves water and may be eligible for rebates from your local water or utility agency

Built-in Manual watering Override at the timer allows you to start or stop watering without using the app

