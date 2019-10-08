The first-generation Echo Smart Speaker starts your smart home for $30 (Refurb)

Woot offers the refurbished first-generation Amazon Echo for $29.99. You’ll get free shipping with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, it originally sold for $180 but we’ve seen it around $50 in new condition lately over at Woot. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in any condition. If you’re not ready to pay the higher prices of Amazon’s current Echo lineup, this is a great way to dive in. Alexa delivers access to a wide range of features, including smart home control, news, streaming audio and more. It’s a solid option for building out a smart home without breaking your budget. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Looking for a lower-cost entry-point for Alexa? Consider Anker’s eufy Genie at just $20. When it comes to Amazon’s voice assistant, the price doesn’t get much better than this. While you’ll ditch the higher-quality audio, there is still plenty to like here as a means for checking out Alexa or expanding an existing setup. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Check out our coverage of Amazon’s most recent hardware announcements from September, which includes new Echo speakers, smart home gear, and more.

Amazon Echo features:

Plays all your music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more using just your voice

Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

Fills the room with immersive, 360º omni-directional audio. Play music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Spotify and Sirius XM support coming soon).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!