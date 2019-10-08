Ozark Trail’s Kids Tent Camping Kit with quad chairs for $40 (Reg. up to $100)

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail Kids Camping Kit for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to over $100, this is one off-season deal worth taking a closer look at. While we have seen this set go for slightly less at Walmart, today’s deal is right in between the most readily available price drops we have tracked and is the best we can currently find. Designed for sleepovers as much as it is for actual camping, the included tent can sleep up to 3 kids and you’ll also receive a pair of kid-sized quad chairs, two nap pads and a carry bag. While reviews are light on this particular set, Ozark’s outdoor gear generally receives solid reviews. More details below.

If your youngsters aren’t quite ready for the real thing, consider a camping playset instead. This Pacific Play model sells for $29 and carries solid ratings from over 800 Amazon customers. Or you could opt for this 20-piece Meland Kids Camping Set for $25.50. While both of these options are just for fun and likely aren’t a good idea when it comes to actually camping (in the backyard or otherwise), the kids will still get a similar experience and still be preparing themselves for the real thing.

For the big kids or adults, we still have this 6-piece Ozark Camping Kit with everything you need for $69 (Reg. $98).

Ozark Trail Kids Camping Kit:

The Ozark Trail Kids Camping Kit with Tent, Chairs, and Sleeping Pads is perfect for your kid’s next sleepover, campout or backyard playing. The Kids Camping Kit comes with a 3 person tent, two kid’s sized quad chairs, two nap pads and a carry bag. The tent, chair and carry bag have an outdoor camping design on the fabric so you can camp in style. The tent has a sewn in pocket for holding small items like sunglasses or games.

