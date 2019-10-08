Seagate 2TB Portable Hard Drive is $55 at Amazon (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion Portable 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $70 at Office Depot and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports Mac and PC compatibility, USB 3.0 connections and a sleek minimal design that’s perfect for carrying around in your bag. Pair this hard drive with your Xbox One and easily add significant storage for more games. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something even more portable? Consider going with Samsung’s FIT USB 3.0 Flash Drives. You can get a 128GB model for $26. While you’ll miss out on substantial storage capacity, this is a great way to easily add some extra gigs to your setup.

Seagate Expansion Portable Hard Drive features:

Easily store and access 2TB of content on the go with Seagate Expansion Portable hard drive

This external hard drive for Windows computers makes backup a snap just drag and drop

To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition no software required

This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included one-year limited warranty

