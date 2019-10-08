Seagate 2TB Portable Hard Drive is $55 at Amazon (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Seagate Expansion Portable 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $70 at Office Depot and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports Mac and PC compatibility, USB 3.0 connections and a sleek minimal design that’s perfect for carrying around in your bag. Pair this hard drive with your Xbox One and easily add significant storage for more games. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Looking for something even more portable? Consider going with Samsung’s FIT USB 3.0 Flash Drives. You can get a 128GB model for $26. While you’ll miss out on substantial storage capacity, this is a great way to easily add some extra gigs to your setup.
Seagate Expansion Portable Hard Drive features:
- Easily store and access 2TB of content on the go with Seagate Expansion Portable hard drive
- This external hard drive for Windows computers makes backup a snap just drag and drop
- To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition no software required
- This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable
- Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included one-year limited warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!